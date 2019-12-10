Khalil Mack Pays Off Layaway At Florida Walmart

Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack recently pulled off an awesome move for the holiday season.

The Fort Pierce Walmart in Florida revealed Friday on Facebook that Mack had paid off the holiday layaway at the store through his foundation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A spokesperson for the store told the Chicago Tribune that the total was somewhere in the ballpark of $80,000.

We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you… Posted by Walmart Fort Pierce on Friday, December 6, 2019

We need more stories like this during the Christmas season. There’s nothing better than somebody who gives back during the holidays.

There are a lot of people struggling, there are a lot of people who need help and there are a lot of people who simply need to be cheered up.

I think Mack dropping $80,000 to payoff the entire layaway at Walmart is the definition of a baller move.

If we’re going to shine a lot on athletes when they screw up, then we should shine an even brighter light on athletes when they do something really cool.

The $80,000 might not mean much to Mack at all, but it will mean a ton to those who might have needed the help.

He’s one of the best players in the NFL, and he’s also clearly a good dude. I think it’s safe to say the world of pro sports could use a few more people like Khalil Mack.

Well done, sir.