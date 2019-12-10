Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Being A Christian In Show Business: ‘It’s Been An Interesting Journey’

Kristin Chenoweth opened up about what she’s experienced being a Christian in show business and called the journey “interesting.”

“I’m a Christian person and I never thought that was different or interesting at all until I moved to New York and started understanding that there are a lot of people with a lot of faiths,” the 51-year-old actress shared during her appearance on “Fox And Friends,” per Fox News in a piece published Monday, while discussing her upcoming Christmas special. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Joins ‘Old Town Road’ Craze With Hint At Another Remix)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:56am PST

“It’s been an interesting journey being in show business and being a Christian,” the Broadway star added. “I’m an LGBTQ activist and sometimes that doesn’t always go together, you know?” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Chenoweth continued, “But, I just keep trying to say, ‘What would Jesus do?’ and that’s the way I live my life. I’m not perfect, I mess up a lot. But, I’m certainly glad I have my faith.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Dec 7, 2019 at 7:28am PST

Chenoweth’s holiday special will air Dec. 16 called the “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” where she promises to sing some of those favorite holiday classics.

“I think (performing with the Tabernacle Choir) is kind of a right of passage for a lot of artists,” Kristin shared. “I look at the people who have come before me and done it and I’m like, ‘I want to… do it.”

“It’s 200 singers behind me and 175 orchestra members and the musicianship at the Tabernacle is at the highest level and some of the best music that I’ve been a part of,” she added. “I’m very, very proud of it. And, you know, just because we don’t exactly believe everything the same, the Mormons and I, I feel like music is such a unification thing and we move forward through the music.”