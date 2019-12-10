LSU Nets $2.259 Million In Alcohol Sales During Football Games

LSU made a ton of cash selling alcohol during football games this season.

According to Robert Munson, the Tigers netted $2.259 million in general alcohol sales during football games this past regular season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added that Michelob Ultra was the most popular beer sold.

LSU Athletics generated more than $2.259 million in net revenue* from the sale of 280,000+ alcoholic beverages in the public areas of Tiger Stadium in 2019 (not including alcohol sales in premium areas). #lsu — Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) December 9, 2019

Average per cap in Tiger Stadium up from $9.75 in 2018 to $13.10 in 2019. The top alcoholic beverage was Michelob Ultra with 128,627 units sold. Total craft/local beer sales topped 11,800 units sold. The top selling wine was Pinot Grigio with 3,700 units sold. #lsu — Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) December 9, 2019

These are stats that I love hearing. First, props to all the people at LSU drinking some Michelob Ultra. That’s the kind of beer that I like getting slung in the stands.

If you’re not already a fan of Michelob Ultra, then you’re missing out. That was my go-to beer all football season.

It might sound a shade off brand, but it’s true. It’s taken the beer world by storm, and I’m all in on tossing them back.

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, I’m glad to see LSU stacking up cash off of beer sales. There’s no reason more schools shouldn’t be selling booze.

It’s a money making machine. Beer sales during football games is just another form of an ATM. Moving some beer puts money in the pockets of the schools.

Why would anybody be against that?

Hopefully, LSU’s massive success pushes more and more schools to get on the beer train. At this point, it’s just foolish to not be down with selling alcohol during college football games.

It’s a win-win. The fans want it, the schools make money and everybody goes home happy.