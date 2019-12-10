Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are ‘So Hands On’ With Royal Instagram Account

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been very “hands on” with their royal Instagram account called “Sussex Royal” from the very beginning.

“One of the ideas that came up in a brainstorm that both [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] were involved in was to follow a different group of charities every month, giving small grassroots-led initiatives a platform to really promote themselves to the world and be noticed by the world,” Haper’s BAZAAR.com‘s royal editor at large, Omid Scobie told Yahoo.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

“Harry and Meghan were so hands on in the beginning of the Sussex Royal Instagram account,” he added. “They looked at a different color palette to choose the exact royal blue for their banner and their logo. It was Meghan’s idea to have white borders on all of their photos. She even knew about Instagram algorithms.”(RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The royal‘s official social media account launched in April of this year and broke a Guinness World Record for reaching a million followers on their account in the shortest amount of time, five hours and 45 minutes.

The message on that first post read simply, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan.”