Michelle Obama Shares A Message Of Unity While Discussing Her Friendship With George W. Bush

Former first lady Michelle Obama opened up about her personal friendship with President George W. Bush.

Obama spoke out about her friendship during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on the “Today” show Tuesday.

Watch part two of @MichelleObama’s interview with @jennabushhager about dropping her youngest daughter off at college, the 2020 election and her special friendship with former President George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/wz9ZBAtpG6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 10, 2019

“I had the opportunity to sit by your father at funerals, the highs and the lows and we shared stories about our kids and about our parents. Our values are the same,” Obama told Bush Hager about her friendship with her father. “We disagreed on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity. We don’t disagree about love and compassion. I think that’s true for all of us, it’s just that we get lost in our fear of what’s different.”

The comments come after comedian Ellen DeGeneres was criticized for sitting next to the former Republican President at a Dallas Cowboys game back in October. (RELATED: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Named In People Magazine’s ‘People Of The Year’)

As previously reported, DeGeneres shared her own message of kindness and unity following the outrage over her friendship.

“Here’s the thing, I’m friends with George Bush,” DeGeneres said at the time. “In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different.”