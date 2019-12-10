Mike McCarthy Is Staying Prepared For NFL Job, Says He’s ‘Trying To Win Them All’

Mike McCarthy is staying fresh and ready for his next NFL opportunity.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers last season, and hasn't coached since. However, it's clear that he's ready to roll.

“I’m not trying to just go win one, I’m trying to win them all,” McCarthy said in a video posted late Monday afternoon by Tom Pelissero.

Watch the full thing below.

“I’m not trying to just go win one, I’m trying to win them all.” If you have any question about what returning to an NFL sideline in 2020 means to former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy or the work he’s put in to be ready, check out this glimpse at my @nflnetwork feature. pic.twitter.com/sbaoAElIEE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2019

I’ll never understand the way Green Bay treated McCarthy. Sure, things haven’t been terrible since he left, but he was scapegoated in embarrassing fashion.

This dude won a Super Bowl with the Packers! He brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay. Yet, they kicked him to the curb after some issues.

As a Lions fan, I was disgusted by McCarthy’s treatment.

I hope McCarthy gets another NFL job (he will this upcoming season), I hope he plays the Packers often, and I hope he heats the living hell out of them.

After how they treated McCarthy, the Packers deserve nothing less.

He’s going to get another head coaching job. There’s no doubt about that at all. It’s going to happen. The only question is where.

Right now, don’t be shocked if it’s in Cleveland, but no matter what, we’ll see him back on the sidelines next season.