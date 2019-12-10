Mike Norvell Won’t Coach Memphis In The Cotton Bowl After Being Hired By Florida State

Memphis won’t have Mike Norvell calling the shots when they play Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

According to ESPN, Norvell wrote a letter to fans of the Tigers announcing his decision to skip the bowl game and get to work with the Seminoles immediately after being hired by Florida State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield has been named the interim head coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Football (@memphisfootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 8:26am PST

This might sting for Memphis and the fans, but it’s the correct call. You just can’t have a coach that has one foot out the door.

Norvell is now running the Seminoles, and that’s where his attention should be and that’s the only place demanding his attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:00am PST

The harsh reality of the situation is that Memphis likely won’t beat Penn State with Norvell coaching them anyway.

He might as well get a jumpstart at FSU, hit the recruiting trail and try to turn things around as fast as he can. He won’t be doing that by coaching in the Cotton Bowl.

Again, I understand fans being frustrated by this, but it ultimately won’t make much of a difference. PSU is going to roll them, and Norvell and things to do down in Tallahassee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 11:50am PST

Trust me, he’s going to need all the time he can find to make the Seminoles a winning program again.