STUDY: New York City Is The Best Place In America For New Year’s Eve

The Big Apple is apparently the best place to celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020.

According to a study from WalletHub, New York is the best city in the country for the event. It was followed by Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

The rankings were determined by food, entertainment, costs, safety, and accessibility.

While I’m sure most people would agree with these rankings, there’s nowhere I’d rather be less on New Year’s Eve than New York.

There’s nothing about it to me that is even slightly appealing. In fact, being packed into Times Square sounds worse than death.

I’d rather be forced to run a marathon at gunpoint than participate in that nonsense.

I’d way rather be in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve. It’s warmer, it’s not packed in, and there’s way more stuff to do.

Call me crazy, but it’s honestly not even a close call. In fact, I think you’re crazy if you put NY at the top of your list.

I’ve never spent any extended time in Denver, but I’m sure that city can bang too. Great people, great atmosphere, and a solid party scene.

My college city of Madison came in at 51, and that seems a shade low. NYE in Madison is a hell of a fun time. After all, it’s a college town, and we all know it’s hard to beat an atmosphere like that.

There’s plenty of beer and people looking to throw them back.

No matter where you choose, I’m sure it’s a better choice than NYC.