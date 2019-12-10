Ohio State Favored To Win The National Title At +175, LSU And Clemson Tied At +200

Ohio State is the favorite to win the college football national championship.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, Ohio State is at +175, LSU and Clemson are both at +200 and Oklahoma is an extremely distant fourth at +900. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I’m glad to see the oddsmakers still at least have a little sense left. Ohio State should be the favorite ahead of LSU and Clemson.

They just should be. The Buckeyes are the most complete team in America, and they have been since the start of the season.

Chase Young and Justin Fields are playing on a different level.

After that, I’d honestly take Clemson. The thing with the Tigers is that we just don’t know what will happen when they line up against an elite team.

If history has told us anything, Dabo Swinney and his crew are going to be just fine. Trevor Lawrence’s arm obliterated Alabama last season.

Of course, Joe Burrow and LSU will also be ready to roll. Is it fair for me to slot them at number three? I don’t know.

We’ll see, but I’m just not confident the Tigers from Baton Rouge can take OSU or Clemson at the moment. I could be wrong, but that’s the way I’m leaning.

As for Oklahoma, there’s a better chance I marry a model within the next week than they win the national title.

Fans of the Sooners just better hope they keep it close. Their game against LSU might get ugly.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking!