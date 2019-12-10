Philadelphia Eagles Barely Beat The New York Giants 23-17, And It Might Be The Last Time Eli Manning Plays

The Philadelphia Eagles needed overtime to beat the New York Giants 23-17 late Monday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Dec 9, 2019 at 8:37pm PST

In what very easily might be Eli Manning’s final game in the NFL, the Eagles had to claw back into the game after the two-time Super Bowl champion jumped out to an early lead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite Manning tossing for two touchdowns and no interceptions, Carson Wentz and the Eagles got the job done in OT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Dec 9, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

A win is a win, but it’s a really bad sign if you need overtime to beat a team being led by Eli Manning in 2019.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true. The Eagles didn’t just struggle early. It looked like they might get blown out.

That’s a tough look for a team playing against a quarterback in the final moments of his career coming in off of the bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Dec 9, 2019 at 8:50pm PST

If this is the last time Eli Manning throws a pass in an NFL game, then I guess it could have gone much worse. He didn’t throw an interception, he threw a pair of touchdowns and kept the game extremely close.

Given how bad we all know the Giants have been at times under Eli, I’d say last night went about as well as you could hope short of actually winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Dec 9, 2019 at 6:21pm PST

As for the Eagles, they better figure out a way to turn this ship around because squeaking one out against the Giants isn’t a great look.