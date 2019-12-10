EXCLUSIVE: Comey Claims To Be Vindicated By The IG Report—Rand Paul Has Other Thoughts

Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter to claim vindication after the release of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) report that was released on Monday, but Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has other thoughts on the matter.

“James Comey will go down in history, one, as being a sanctimonious partisan, but two, as being the guy who really did more to damage to the FBI than anybody else in the history of the FBI including Hoover,” Paul said. (Fox News Disputes James Comey’s Claim That Network Cancelled His Appearance.)

So it was all lies. No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America. https://t.co/9nurCaIBq2 — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Paul also went on to discuss the FISA court process which he says is flawed.

“People often talk about the Russians being involved in our election, I’m equally alarmed by having the intelligence community interfering in our elections — and deciding winners and losers,” said Paul.

