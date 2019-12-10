REPORT: Butch Jones Is A ‘Strong Candidate’ To Be The Next Football Coach At Colorado State

Butch Jones might be the next football coach at Colorado State.

According to Bruce Feldman, the former Tennessee coach is a “strong candidate” for the Rams. He’s currently on staff at Alabama.

SOURCE: #Alabama staffer Butch Jones is emerging as a strong candidate for the head coaching vacancy at #ColoradoState. His record is 84-54 in three coaching stops. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 9, 2019

I might surprise you all with what I’m about to say, but I mean it. Jones going to CSU might not actually be the worst idea.

Jones had success at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before flaming out at Tennessee. He has a track record of success at smaller programs.

Does he have success at the Power Five level? Absolutely not. He was atrocious with the Volunteers and set that program back years.

However, if you’re willing to look past that fact, which might be difficult for some, then I think we can all agree Butch wasn’t terrible at Cincy and CMU.

If CSU can get Jones, then it could possibly work. However, I’d advise the Rams of getting too focused on him. There are a lot of other coaches out there who could probably also do really well at one of the best Group of Five jobs you’ll find.

However, if they fall to Jones, then they’ll probably be okay.