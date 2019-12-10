Roxette Lead Singer Marie Fredricksson Dead At 61

Superstar singer Marie Fredriksson from the popular group Roxette has lost her battle with cancer and died. She was 61.

Dimberg Jernberg Management, Fredriksson’s management, confirmed the sad news about the lead singer’s death in a press release following her 17-year battle with cancer, per People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer,” the release read. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“Time goes by so quickly,” a message on Twitter read on the band’s official account. “It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same.”

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/MQwkjEozl3 — Roxette (@TheRealRoxette) December 10, 2019

A second post included Fredriksson’s name with the date of her birth and death.

Roxette found its largest success in the 80s and 90s and is probably best known for its soulful ballad that appeared in the hit 1990 movie “Pretty Woman,” “It Must Have Been Love.”

Fredriksson is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mikael Bolyos, and their two kids, son Oscar Mikael, 23, and daughter Inez Josefin, 26.

No other information as to memorial services have yet to be announced.