Watch Ryan Reynolds In The Trailer For ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds’ new movie “Free Guy” looks very interesting.

The plot of the film, according to 20th Century Fox’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Now, that probably doesn't sound like something you're used to hearing. Trust me, I found it to be very interesting myself.

And after watching the trailer, I’m optimistic that “Free Guy” is going to be a very interesting movie.

Give it a watch below.

When I first read the description for this movie, I thought it was going to be incredibly stupid. I thought it sounded very dumb.

A character in a movie? Yeah, the last movie I saw involving that plot was “Serenity,” and that might be the worst movie I’ve ever seen.

I don’t think you can blame me for my hesitation.

Having said all of that, the trailer just looks like a non-traditional action movie. I can get behind that for sure, especially given the sense of humor Reynolds brings to the screen.

Speaking of Reynolds, this dude is on a heater. He’s got “6 Underground” coming out on Netflix and now this. The man is killing it.

You can catch “Free Man” in theaters staring July 3, 2020.