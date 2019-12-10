Watch The New ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Promo ‘Forever’

Another promo for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has hit the web.

The latest promo features all of our favorite characters preparing for battle and Finn talking about taking the war to the enemy. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

It should do more than enough to get you all juiced up for the conclusion to the epic saga. Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for “TROS.” As I’ve said many times, I know there are plenty of critics of the new movies. That’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with that.

We all have our opinions, and I’m critical of some parts too. However, I’m also excited to see how the greatest saga ever put on film ends.

This has been decades in the making, and it all comes to an end Dec. 20. We’ll finally find out how the Jedi and Sith end their stories.

We’re also probably going to watch Rey dabble with the dark side of the force. We’ve seen in more than one preview her with a red lightsaber.

We all know what that means.

It’s been a hell of a ride ever since “A New Hope” came out in 1977. Now, it’s the end of 2019, and the journey is coming to an end.

I hope you guys have had as much fun as I had along the way. Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen.