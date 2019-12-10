Steven Stamkos Scores Absurd Goal Against The Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos had an insane goal during a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Monday night.

Stamkos got the puck in front of the net, spun, and put a backhand shot into the back of the net. The whole sequence was absolutely beautiful. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible goal below.

The Lightning might not have won the game, but that goal was sexy on every single level. From the pass, all the way through the shot, it was incredible.

Backhand goals are one of the best parts about hockey, and Stamkos proved it with his goal last night.

Losing is never fun, especially if you’re a super competitive guy. However, it must sting a little less when you’ve got a highlight like this playing on repeat.

It’s probably not going to go down as the goal of the year, but it was still incredibly impressive. Shoutout to Stamkos for putting on a show!