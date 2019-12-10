Taliban Reportedly Abduct 45 Elderly Family Members During Government Employee’s Funeral

The Taliban abducted 45 elderly family members attending a funeral for a deceased employee of the Afghan government, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Afghanistan officials said the terror group targeted the older male family members during the funeral procession, but did not abduct the young men, according to the AP. The abductions come in the midst of efforts to make peace between the Afghan government and the terror group, which controls nearly half of the country. (RELATED: REPORT US Government Chronically Lied About Trillion Dollar War In Afghanistan)

Local authorities claim the kidnapping has been exaggerated, however, and that only six family member were taken. The Taliban has a standing warning for family members not to attend funerals for members of the Kabul government, according to the AP. (RELATED: Juan Williams: Trump’s Afghanistan Trip Is ‘A Photo-Op)

President Donald Trump had plans to host the Afghan government and Taliban representatives for peace talks at Camp David in September, but cancelled the meeting when it was publicly reported. Many derided the symbolism of hosting a terrorist organization on American soil so close to the anniversary of 9/11.

Officials are currently negotiating with the Taliban for the release of the family members.