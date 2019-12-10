USF Hires Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott As The New Head Coach Of The Bulls

The USF Bulls have hired Jeff Scott as their new head football coach.

The decision was announced Monday. Scott has been on the Clemson staff since 2008, and has two national title rings with the Tigers.

His deal is for five years, according to Brett McMurphy. Financial details aren’t known at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 2:55pm PST

This is a home run hire for USF. I can’t overstate how big of a deal this is for the program down in Tampa. The Bulls need a proven winner to take over the program after the pathetic season they just had.

USF is located in one of the most fertile recruiting states in America. For a Group of Five team, they should have no problem getting talent.

Yet, they’ve played so poorly the past season and a half.

Scott is the man who can fix that situation. He’s a proven winner, and he’s coached under Dabo Swinney for years.

Anybody you can add to your staff that has learned from the coaching sensation is somebody you want around your program.

Clemson has been dominant for so long, and Scott has played a huge role in that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball) on Dec 9, 2019 at 4:36pm PST

Now, we’ll see what he can do at USF. Given his track record of success at the highest level, I think he’s going to be just fine.