Rare Whiskey Collection Expected To Fetch $10 Million At Auction

Colorado man, Richard Gooding, traveled around the world during his lifetime procuring a rare whiskey collection that is expected to fetch $10 million when it goes to auction next year.

Gooding’s collection, containing more than 3,900 bottles of whiskey from his travels to Ireland and Scotland, will be sold in two different auctions, per the New York Times in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Grace Jones Walks Off Of New James Bond Movie Set After Only A Few Minutes)

The collection features offerings from such distilleries as Macallan, Bowmore and Stromness. Whiskey Auctioneer, an online auctioneer based in Scotland, estimates the collection to go for more than $10 million. (RELATED: Daniel Craig Reportedly Not Liked By People Working On New ‘James Bond’ Movie)

“Macallan, as a distillery, is the most collectible,” Jeffery Lindenmuth, the editor of Whisky Advocate, a consumer magazine that focuses on industry news and tastings, shared with the outlet. “They consistently break records at auction.”

In addition to rare vintages, Gooding purchased one-of-a-kind whiskeys for tasting with friends before he died in 2014.

His collection includes rare offerings, such as a 60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami 1926. Only 12 bottles of the single malt Scotch were bottled with a label created by the pop artist Valerio Adami. Last year, a bottle from the Scottish distillery sold for $1.1 million at auction. Mr. Gooding’s collection also includes a bottle of Macallan 1926 Fine & Rare. One was sold in October for $1.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London, a record price, Spirits Business website reported.

Gooding inherited the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Denver from his father and took over as owner and chief executive from 1979 to 1988, per his obituary. His grandfather started the company back in 1936.

Richard’s wife, Nancy, said that her late husband’s goal was to collect whiskey from “every single distillery.”

“His mission was to collect a bottle that represented every single distillery,” Nancy Gooding, said in a statement. “He loved every aspect of it, from researching the many single malt distilleries to visiting them and tasting their whiskies.”