Wisconsin Is Favored By -2.5 Over Oregon In The Rose Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers aren’t favored by much against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
The line is currently at -2.5 in favor of my Badgers, and that seems a little disrespectful in my eyes. Only 2.5 points? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Give me a break. We’re coming for blood.
Wisconsin will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Badgers are headed to "The Granddaddy of Them All."
Everybody wanted to count out Wisconsin after we lost to Ohio State. Now, we're on the biggest stage in college football. Pasadena, here we come.
This game isn’t going to even be close. Two and a half points? I haven’t heard something this disrespectful since the last time I hit on a woman at a bar and she gave me her honest opinions.
If you think this game is going to be close, then you’re an idiot. It’s that simple. The Badgers are going to Pasadena, and we’re coming for the throats of the Ducks.
It’s duck hunting season, and we have unlimited tags.
Mostly, I just can’t wait for this game to get underway. After getting screwed against Ohio State, we’re still prepared for war.
Doubt us out if you want. I can promise you that you’ll regret it.
Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title.
The officials should be investigated by the FBI!
Tune in Jan. 1st on ESPN to watch the Badgers throttle the Ducks. It’s going to be a hell of a fun time.