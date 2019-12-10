Wisconsin Is Favored By -2.5 Over Oregon In The Rose Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers aren’t favored by much against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

The line is currently at -2.5 in favor of my Badgers, and that seems a little disrespectful in my eyes. Only 2.5 points? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give me a break. We’re coming for blood.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Badgers are headed to “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

Everybody wanted to count out Wisconsin after we lost to Ohio State. Now, we’re on the biggest stage in college football. Pasadena, here we come. pic.twitter.com/RyFb8PLIkw

— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019