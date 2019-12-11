Arkansas Football Coach Sam Pittman Cries During Introductory Press Conference

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman got very emotional during his Monday introductory press conference.

In a video posted by Tye Richardson, Pittman had the water works going as he was introduced as the next football coach of the Razorbacks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the moment below.

Seemed like genuine happiness to me today from @CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/bozV9UYBOH — Tye Richardson (@TyeSportsRadio) December 10, 2019

First off, I’m not one of those people who believes men shouldn’t cry. People with that mindset have never made sense to me.

When my dog died my senior year of college, I was a wreck. Hell, I still sometimes get a tug at my heart when I think about my childhood dog. Trust me, I’m not a believer that men can’t ever shed a tear or two.

You’re kind of a clown if you believe that.

Having said that, I don’t love this move from Pittman. He’s now a head coach in the SEC West. He’s in arguably the toughest division of college football.

When you’re in his shoes, facing the public, you have to show nothing but strength. If you want to cry about becoming the Arkansas football coach, then you do it behind closed doors.

Nick Saban sees this, and he’s probably licking his chops. Do you ever see Saban crying during press conferences?

The answer is obvious, and it’s no. He’s always got his game face on.

Pittman might turn out to be a solid coach. He might not. I honestly don’t know. I just know that he better get a shade tougher if he wants to survive in the SEC West. Otherwise, he’s in for a rough outing.