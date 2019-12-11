Big Ten Network Releases Electric Justin Fields Heisman Hype Video

The Big Ten Network dropped an electric video Wednesday of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields is headed to New York as a Heisman finalist, and is presumed to be the likely runner-up to frontrunner LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, this hype video might have you wondering whether or not Fields should be taking the trophy back to Columbus.

Give it a watch below. College football fans are going to love it.

“I had no idea it was going to happen like this, but I think everything happens for a reason.” – @justnfields‘ first year as @OhioStateFB QB has almost defied belief, as his debut season earned him a trip to New York as a @HeismanTrophy finalist: pic.twitter.com/oFpRadMp1X — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 11, 2019

Obviously, Burrow is going to win the Heisman. There’s no question about that at all. The LSU superstar is going to win.

However, I think it’s worth noting just how dominant Fields has been this season for OSU. Has there ever been a more impressive player to not win the award?

He has terrorized defenses all year, and has thrown a grand total of one interception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

I might hate Ohio State, but you’d have to be a grade-A idiot to think the young man is anything less than a gigantic star.

He’s not just a quarterback. He’s a video game character out there for the Buckeyes.

The good news for Fields is that he’ll likely be a heavy favorite for the award next season when he returns for his junior season.

This year, it’s going to Burrow, but we really shouldn’t let that diminish what Fields has done.