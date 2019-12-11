Camille Kostek On Rob Gronkowski’s NFL Future: ‘He’s Done’

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek wants people to know he’s never playing again.

Gronk missed the deadline to play again in 2019, but there’s been nonstop talk about if he’ll eventually return to the Patriots. It sounds like there’s almost no chance that’ll happen, according to his smoke show girlfriend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s said like a hundred times that he’s not coming back but everybody still asks. So, I don’t know what to tell you any more…He’s done,” Kostek told TMZ in a video posted early Wednesday morning.

Let’s think about this for a moment. Would you rather get drilled on a football field by massive defenders or spend time with the woman pictured below?

Yeah, I think this is going to be an easy one to answer. The answer is to stay retired forever. He’s got his money, he’s got three Super Bowl rings, and he has a smoke show girlfriend.

This one isn’t even tough. This isn’t a close call. Gronk is living his best life in retirement, and he’s doing it with a supermodel girlfriend.

What more could you ask for as a man?

Stay retired, Gronk. Trust me, it’s going to work out much better than making a return to the field. Lots of guys play in the NFL.

Not a lot of guys get to date one of the most famous models on the planet.