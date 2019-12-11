Fox News’ Chris Wallace To Interview James Comey, Adam Schiff On Sunday

Fox News host Chris Wallace is reportedly planning to interview former FBI director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Sunday.

“FOX News Sunday (FNS) will present an exclusive interview with former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday, December 15th,” Fox said in a press release to the Daily Caller.

“Anchored by Chris Wallace, Comey will discuss the newly released Inspector General’s report. Additionally, he will interview House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for the latest on this week’s impeachment hearings.”

Comey tweeted Monday that he was invited on the Tuesday edition of Fox & Friends, but had his appearance cancelled after the release of the Department of Justice IG report.

“FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report,” Comey said.

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

In reaction, Fox claimed that Comey was “not booked and was never confirmed to appear on Fox & Friends.”

