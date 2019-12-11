St. John’s Guard Greg Williams Throws Down Monster Dunk Against Brown University

St. John’s guard Greg Williams had a crazy dunk Tuesday night against Brown University.

Williams, who is a sophomore, was passed the ball at the wing off of a missed shot. What happened next was truly spectacular.

He cut to the hoop, elevated and absolutely obliterated a Brown defender on his way to throwing down a huge dunk.

Watch the incredible play below.

Mustapha Heron might have missed, but @gthemenace surely didn’t! Peep this MASSIVE dunk by @StJohnsBBall pic.twitter.com/4osAvheODK — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 11, 2019

My friends, it really doesn’t get much better than that at all in terms of absurd dunks at the college level.

Hell, that dunk would be one of the best you’d see all year at any level, including the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. John’s Basketball (@stjohnsbball) on Dec 10, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

It’s also a great reminder that you shouldn’t ever jump as the defender when you see somebody elevating. Just don’t do it.

Either get out of the way or take the guy with the ball out. The worst option is to try to jump with them. You’re just asking to get put on a poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Williams Jr. (@gthemenace) on Oct 13, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Props to Williams for giving us what will almost certainly end up being a “dunk of the year candidate” at the college level.

Hell of a performance.