HIGHLIGHTS: Texas Tech Upsets Number 1 Louisville 70-57

More chaos unfolded in college basketball Tuesday night when Texas Tech beat Louisville.

The Red Raiders somehow managed to pull off a 70-57 upset on the top-ranked Cardinals, and they pretty much controlled the whole game.

You can watch highlights of the game below.

What the hell is going on in the world of college basketball this season? It seems like whenever we get a new number one, they pretty much lose right away.

Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State all lost as the top team in America. Virginia was also ranked incredibly high, and got blown out by Purdue.

It’s just nonstop chaos right now, and I love it as a casual fan.

This is really good for the sport. College basketball is at it’s best when all hell is breaking loose. So far this season, we’ve had more upsets than we can handle, and last night with the Red Raiders was just the latest game to get added to the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Basketball (@texastechmbb) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:55pm PST

I’m not sure being the top team in America is something you want to be right now when it comes to college basketball.

It has upset stamped all over it. Major shoutout to Texas Tech for getting the big win.