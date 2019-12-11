Hockey Player Gets Annihilated In Amazing Viral Video

A hockey player got lit up in a recent viral video.

In a video posted Wednesday by Barstool Sports, a player crushed the goalie when he came out to pass the puck. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s when all hell broke loose. As you know, you can’t drill the goalie without consequences in hockey, and the man had to pay the price.

He got absolutely obliterated by the goalie’s teammates. Watch the absurd play below.

You mess with his goaltender? Meet the train. @spittinchiclets (via ig/trentyarrow) pic.twitter.com/abCi1pwwv9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2019

That’s what we like to call instant karma, and it’s that simple. If you hit the goalie in hockey, you’re just asking to get destroyed.

You’re literally just asking to get killed. That’s exactly what happened to this dude. He hit the goalie, and he paid a high price.

Hitting the goalie, especially in the fashion this guy did, is a surefire way to make sure the gloves get dropped.

It’s going to start a fight pretty much 10 times out of 10.

Having said all that, I’m glad he did because that’s one of the best hockey moments I’ve seen in a long time.