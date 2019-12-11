Jake Bentley Transfers To Utah For His Final Year Of College Eligibility

Jake Bentley will play his final year of college football at Utah.

The former South Carolina quarterback announced on his Twitter late Monday that he was taking his talents to the Utes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will be the strong favorite to start next season.

Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Utah family! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/sxgpUcgbsq — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 9, 2019

This is a good move for Bentley. Utah is a great team, they have a great infrastructure and they play against weaker competition than what he saw in the SEC.

Bentley has a lot of talent. He might have crawled through the finish line at South Carolina after getting hurt, but there’s no doubt he can play.

You don’t start as a true freshman in the SEC unless you can play some ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Bentley (@j_bentley19) on May 18, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

If I had to guess, I’d speculate that Bentley will do just fine in the PAC-12. Will he light it up? Probably not, but he should be fine.

If you have enough talent to start at South Carolina, you have enough talent to start in the PAC-12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Bentley (@j_bentley19) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Plus, he’ll have plenty of talent around him to help. Overall, very smart decision from Bentley.