Josh Hawley Mocks The DNC For Its Attempts To Push The Steele Dossier

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley mocked the Democratic National Committee Wednesday and said the DNC has not gotten the credit it deserves.

Hawley faked admiration for how the DNC has pushed a narrative about Russia “all on the basis of this manufactured garbage that they paid for.”

