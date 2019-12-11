Juice WRLD Kicks Artists Off Top Charts After Sudden Death

Rapper Juice WRLD has dominated the streaming charts in the wake of his sudden death.

Several of the rapper’s songs and his albums have made it to the top of the charts on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ. Juice died after suffering a seizure at the Chicago airport early Sunday morning.

Juice Wrld’s monthly listeners count on Spotify has increased by nearly 3 million in the two days since his death. “Lucid Dreams” was streamed nearly 1 million times on Sunday alone.#RIPJuiceWrld pic.twitter.com/1DrKaQW5FA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 10, 2019

Since his death, he has kicked top artists out of the charts in two days, including Harry Styles, DaBaby, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish.

On the Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list, Juice’s single “Legends” has risen in the ranks 84,954% and now sits at number one, TMZ reported. His single “Lucid Dreams” the clean and explicit version follow at number two and number three. (RELATED: REPORT: Juice WRLD Given Opioid Reversal Antidote Narcan While Suffering Seizure)

Juice’s albums “Death Race For Love” and “Goodbye & Good Riddance” both topped the Movers & Shakers CD and Vinyls list Tuesday, just two days after the rapper’s death.

At the time this article was written, his single “Bandit” was sitting at number two on the Apple Music Top 100: USA chart, “Lucid Dreams” was at number four, “Legends” was at number six and “Robbery” ranked eighth.

Juice locked down all five top spots on Spotify’s United States Top 50, with another single sitting in the top ten at number eight.

As previously reported, the rapper reportedly popped unknown pills before the flight from Los Angeles to Chicago. He was given an opioid reversal during the seizure, but died after being rushed to the hospital.