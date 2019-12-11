Kevin Hart Says He’s ’65 To 75 Percent’ Back To His Physical Abilities Before Major Car Accident

Kevin Hart opened up about his recovery and said he is about “65 to 75 percent” back to the physical abilities he had before his accident over the summer.

“It’s funny, I was hugging you just because I love you and always hug you the same way, and then I was like, ‘oh, does that hurt?'” host Ellen DeGeneres of “The Ellen Show” said to the 40-year-old comedian during his appearance, per USA Today in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

“You tried to hurt me,” Hart replied, adding that he’s “about 65 to 75 percent” back to his physical abilities before the crash. “My workouts are not full – I’m not lifting crazy weights – but I’m back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts.” (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

“You know you don’t realize that your back is connected to everything,” the “Jumanji” star went on noting that he couldn’t do even simple things after the accident like “wipe” his “ass.”

“Coming out of back surgery, everything changed,” he added. “You’re kind of helpless. So that’s where you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.”

Hart continued, “The biggest triumph one day was when I put my socks on… When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. Running around the house, ‘I got my socks on! You ain’t have to do it, I did it myself!’ The biggest thing for me.”

The comedian then shared the whole experience has really changed his whole outlook on life.

“You go, ‘Wow. This is love. This is what real love in life is,'” the “Central Intelligence” star shared. “The things that you think matter? You realize don’t. It’s not about your level of success, it’s not about how much money you have. It’s about those individuals and who you really mean the most to and who means the most to you. I got a completely different (outlook) on life: A much better one.”

As previously reported, Hart star spent ten days in the hospital before going to an inpatient facility after the car he was riding in careened off the road and crashed into a ditch, crushing the roof of the car earlier this year.

He had to undergo surgery to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” sources told TMZ following the crash.