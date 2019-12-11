Kevin Wilson Has A ‘Good Shot’ At Being The New Football Coach At Colorado State

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson might be heading to Colorado State.

According to FootballScoop, the current Ohio State offensive coordinator has a “good shot” at taking over the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It had previously been reported that Butch Jones was a leading candidate, but we all know things change quickly in the world of college football.

This wouldn’t be a bad hire at all for CSU. Wilson didn’t have a ton of success at Indiana when he was the head coach of the Hoosiers.

However, it’s a very difficult job to win at. Winning at Indiana isn’t easy at all, but he did manage to score plenty of points.

That didn’t slow down at all after he took over the offense at OSU. The Buckeyes have put up some absurd numbers with him as OC.

I know that for a fact because I watched OSU beat the Badgers twice this season, and there’s no question that their offense is damn near unstoppable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 7, 2019 at 6:42pm PST

If CSU is looking for a guy with a lot of experience at the highest level, then Wilson is a great choice. He’s been a head coach in the B1G, and he’s been an incredibly successful coordinator.

Just look at the tape of OSU this season if you don’t believe that fact.

If it comes down to Butch Jones or Wilson, the Rams have to go with the latter. It’s not even a tough call.