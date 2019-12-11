Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Backtracks On Forgiveness For Cheating Scandal, Shares Brutal Quotes On Instagram

Reality star Khloé Kardashian seemingly took back her message of forgiveness on her Instagram stories.

Kardashian recently explained that she had forgiven family friend Jordyn Woods for kissing her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while she was nine months pregnant, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Now, Kardashian has apparently changed her tune.

“Liars are always ready to take oaths,” one quote on her stories read.

The quotes came after Woods took a lie detector test to prove she never had sex with Thompson.

“Stop being so f**king forgiving, people know exactly what the f**k they’re doing,” another quote read.

“Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter or broken. Hush until you’re healed,” she ended the string of quotes. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Forgiven Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods For Cheating Scandal)

The brutal quotes follow Kardashian’s recent rant about forgiving people.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!” she wrote on her Instagram story literally last week. “I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.”

I can’t figure out what Kardashian is feeling these days, but she should just shut out any and all negativity coming from Woods and Thompson. She doesn’t need that in her life.