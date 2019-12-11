Le’Veon Bell Sends Stupid ‘Flu Game’ Tweet, Brags About His Bowling Score

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell’s recent actions should enrage fans.

Bell didn’t play Sunday because he apparently had the flu. At the same time, he was apparently healthy enough to be out late Saturday night bowling, according to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:02am PST

Naturally, that doesn’t really seem to add up, especially when you consider the optics of the whole situation with how bad the Jets are.

Bell couldn’t seem to care less. He bragged about his high score in a video posted by SportsCenter on Tuesday, and sent a stupid “flu game” tweet early Wednesday, which is in reference to Michael Jordan’s famous flu game.

“I rolled a 251 off the flu.” After being ruled out of Sunday’s game, Le’Veon Bell had an MJ-like performance at the bowling alley with his family on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/03ioplkXFP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2019

Flu Game — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 11, 2019

It was stupid for Bell to go bowling. If he’s not healthy enough to play, then he shouldn’t be out bowling. I think everybody is in agreement there.

However, this situation would probably just have died after a day or two. Not anymore. The fact he sent that tweet and bragged about his score just shows he doesn’t really give a damn.

Fans should absolutely be upset. Their big free agency signing is treating this as a joke!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:03pm PST

What the hell is Bell doing? It’s not like the Jets are dominant team. Everything is fine if you’re winning. You know what the Jets aren’t doing?

Winning football games. The Jets suck, and Bell is out here treating it like a joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Nov 24, 2019 at 1:53pm PST

Fans have every right in the world to be upset, and I’d be right there with them if I pulled for the Jets. The Bell signing has turned out to be an incredibly bad decision.