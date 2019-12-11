Liberty Football Coach Hugh Freeze Signs New 5-Year Deal After 7-5 Season

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has gotten a new deal from the school.

According to Brett McMurphy on Tuesday afternoon, Freeze inked a new five-year deal with the Flames after going 7-5 in his first year with the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known, but McMurphy added that the contract is “competitive” with the highest paid head coaches in the Group of Five.

Hugh Freeze has signed a new 5-year deal at Liberty, a source told @Stadium. The deal is competitive salary-wise w/the top paid Group of 5 coaches, source said. Liberty is 1 of only 5 programs to play in a bowl in 1st year in FBS — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 10, 2019

This is a really good decision by Liberty. They need to do whatever is necessary to make sure Hugh Freeze remains the coach of the Flames for as long as possible.

We’re talking about a dude who won at a very high level in the SEC. If you’re a school like Liberty and find a guy like that, then you do whatever is necessary to keep him.

You open up a bank vault to make sure Freeze doesn’t go anywhere.

It can’t be overstated how impressive it is that Freeze took Liberty to a bowl in their first year in the FBS.

Most established teams struggle to hit six wins. He not only hit six wins, but got one extra. Freeze’s first year with Liberty was a success by every single metric and measurement.

Liberty is in a good place with Freeze running the show. He’s had a hell of a bounce back story ever since getting run out of Ole Miss.

Something tells me there’s a lot more winning in the future for Freeze and the Flames.