Luke Perry’s Posthumous SAG Nomination Earns Him First Major Acting Accolade

Actor Luke Perry has been nominated for a SAG Award posthumously.

The late actor was included in the nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture as a cast member of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The nominations were announced Wednesday by actors America Ferrera, Danai Gurira and the Screen Actors Guild.

The film marked Perry’s last on-screen appearance before his death in March of 2019. The actor passed away after suffering from a “massive stroke.” Perry also appeared on the CW series “Riverdale.”

Perry was never nominated for any major acting award despite playing series regular Dylan McCay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” He also appeared in HBO’s shows “John From Cincinnati” and “Oz.” (RELATED: Fred Andrews Killed Off In ‘Riverdale’ Promo Following Luke Perry’s Death)

Perry so deserved a nomination like this when he was alive, but he very much deserved it for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” I’d even argue he deserved it for his role as Archie’s father on “Riverdale.”

The modern-day comic turned soap opera actor had shot Perry back into fame as a household name, and it was fun to watch. The cast of “Riverdale” will not be the same without Perry.