‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Was The Best Show Of 2019, Repeats As Show Of The Year

It’s time for me to name the best TV show of 2019, and this one wasn’t a hard choice to make.

For the first time ever, we have a repeat champion as I’ve chosen season two of “Yellowstone” as the show of the year. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

I also named the Kevin Costner hit on the Paramount Network our show of the year in 2018.

This one wasn’t difficult to choose. In fact, there wasn’t even a close second. “Silicon Valley” season six was strong, “Stranger Things” had a booming 2019, and season three of “True Detective” was also great.

However, none of those three came close to touching the Duttons and “Yellowstone.” In terms of easy decisions, I didn’t even hesitate to give “Yellowstone” the honor for back-to-back wins.

We returned to the ranch this past summer, and things didn’t disappoint as we watched the Beck Brothers try to run over John, unlikely alliances get formed, Tate get kidnapped, Dan find some level of redemption, Kayce accept his role as heir apparent, and Rip take some bullets for Beth. The chaos was out of control as always. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

In one of the best moments of the entire season, John gives Rip part of the ranch, and finally rewards his right-hand man’s undying loyalty.

When there’s trouble, you call Rip.

The fact Dan Jenkins was still alive is a twist that I think honestly none of us saw coming. The fact he joined forces with John and Kayce to take out the Beck Brothers was even more surprising.

As they say, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

“Yellowstone” is incredibly popular because it represents a part of America that is seemingly disappearing before our very own eyes.

It’s about loyalty, family, protecting what is yours and building an empire through hard work. If there’s another show on TV that represents those values, I damn sure haven’t found it.

Major props to everybody involved with “Yellowstone” for making one of the coolest shows I’ve ever seen, and winning best show of the year for two years in a row.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season three.

P.S.: I successfully got pretty much the entire office hooked on “Yellowstone.” I consider it one of my greatest accomplishments.