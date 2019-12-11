Penn State Basketball Fans Storm The Court In Embarrassing Fashion After Beating Maryland

Penn State basketball fans should be embarrassed for their actions after beating Maryland 76-69 Tuesday night.

Following the big win, fans of the Nittany Lions stormed the damn court like it was the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch this shameful stunt below. It’s absolutely sickening.

FINAL. Penn State 76

What the hell is wrong with PSU fans. Storming the court? Are you kidding me? PSU entered the game 7-2. They are a good team.

Sure, Maryland is a top five team, but you don’t storm the court as a 7-2 team. You just don’t.

You should expect to win every single time you take the court. If you don’t expect to win, then don’t even bother showing up.

Storming the court is what losers do. It’s what sad and pathetic people with low expectations do.

You know when you can storm the court? It’s very simple. You can do it as an unranked team beating the number one team, you can do it winning a conference title for the first time in several years and you can do it when you win a national title.

Not a single one of those apply here. Not a single one.

Shame on Penn State and shame on their sad little fans who treated beating Maryland like winning the Super Bowl.