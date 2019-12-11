Peter Dinklage On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending: ‘It’s Like Breaking Up With Somebody’

Peter Dinklage recently opened up about the ending of “Game of Thrones,” and he defended the situation.

As you all know, I was one of the most vocal voices on the planet about how bad the ending of "GoT" was after eight seasons. It was atrocious, and there's nothing on the planet that will get me to change my mind. Yet, the man behind Tyrion thinks fan outrage is more about anger at the show ending.

“It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset. I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry,” Dinklage explained to the New Yorker about the overwhelmingly negative reaction from fans.

He also added about Dany’s fall from grace, “There are people who’ve named their children Khaleesi. You’ve just got to maybe wait till the series finale before you get that tattoo or name your golden retriever Daenerys! I can’t help you! I’m sorry.”

To some degree, I do understand what Dinklage is saying. There was just simply no way everybody was going to be pleased.

We’re talking about a show that was watched by tens of millions of people. Having everybody agree with the finale just wasn’t going to happen.

However, I think it’s safe to say that they could have done a better job than pissing off the entire fanbase. I don’t know a single person that was pleased with the ending.

As for Dany, I don’t think anybody was surprised how evil she went. Dinklage seems to think we didn’t see that coming.

I think we all knew it was a possibility. I was still hoping she’d sit on the throne. If Jon had just had sex with her like he had before, then her little massacre wouldn’t have even happened.

Instead, he abstained and we all know what unfolded next.

We’ll see which star comes out next to discuss the ending. No matter what they say, I have zero intentions of changing my opinion.