Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz Shoots Footballs For Gender Reveal

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a unique gender reveal.

Wentz posted an Instagram video Tuesday of him finding out the gender of his kid. For once, I actually found a gender reveal I appreciate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wentz’s wife Madison slung footballs down range, and the men smoked them until finally hitting one full of powder.

The lucky couple is having a girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Dec 10, 2019 at 9:30am PST

I don’t think it’s a secret at all that I’m not a big fan of gender reveal stunts. We didn’t send a man to the moon and invade Normandy so that married couples could do this dumb stuff years later.

Gender reveals, in my humble opinion, are a sign of America’s decline. They suck. Having said that, if you throw in some shotguns, I’m inclined to change my opinion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Dec 8, 2019 at 11:51am PST

Now, just because Wentz put together a cool one doesn’t mean I’m all of a sudden pro-gender reveals. They still suck, and I’m still against them.

Do I wish they’d end forever? I think you can see the answer to that question below.

Still, Wentz‘s was about the first cool one I’ve ever seen.