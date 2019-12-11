Eagles Beating The Giants On ‘Monday Night Football’ Gets 11.36 Million Viewers

The Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants 23-17 on “Monday Night Football” got some strong ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers, Philadelphia clawing back against Eli Manning and the Giants garnered 11.36 million viewers on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Dec 9, 2019 at 8:37pm PST

Say whatever you want about the Giants and Eagles (I don’t care about either), but there’s no doubt these numbers are impressive.

The Eagles aren’t any good and the Giants are fighting to be the worst team in the league. Neither squad is impressive on any level.

Neither one is even a little bit good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Dec 10, 2019 at 1:15pm PST

Yet, more than 10 million people tuned in. That’s a really good sign for the NFL, ESPN and the people running the show.

If people are turning out at this rate for a game between two trash teams, then you know business is booming at the highest levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Dec 10, 2019 at 9:55am PST

I hope we never have to hear an argument about the league in decline ever again, but that’s just clearly not the case.