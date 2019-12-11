Amazing Video Of Philip Rivers Trash Talking The Jaguars Goes Viral

An incredible video of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video posted on Twitter by @Nu_PeRSoNA, which has been viewed 8.3 million times, Rivers is chirping the Jaguars after throwing a long touchdown pass. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In what might be the most annoying fashion possible, Rivers keeps shouting “90 yard touchdown!” The ref eventually told him to “get the f**k out of here.”

Watch the video below.

So this is what Phillip Rivers was saying to Yan. put his ass in his place, Yan. #Jaguars #NotByMyEar pic.twitter.com/EmZCWLXPi9 — Reece (@Nu_PeRSoNA) December 9, 2019

Rivers is a notorious trash talker. It’s one of the most famous things about him, but he’s also known for being a very clean trash talker.

There was no cussing, no personal attacks or anything else like that. He just wouldn’t shut up to the point even the ref told him to knock it off.

You know you’re annoying when even the ref gets involved.

Imagine how annoying it must be for Philip Rivers to be in your ear. Philip Rivers! That has to be the absolute worst, but you can’t do anything because he’s not really being mean.

He’s just incredibly annoying.

We’ll see if Rivers is still chirping when the playoffs roll around and he’s not in it. Something tells me he won’t be so loud then.