LSU Beating Georgia In The SEC Title Game Averaged 13.7 Million Viewers

The SEC championship game put up some very strong TV ratings on CBS.

According to SportsMediaWatch.com, the game averaged 13.7 million viewers on CBS in the early Nielsen ratings as the LSU Tigers dominated the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10.

Once again, we have another major college football game on our hands, and it got gigantic ratings. It’s been a hell of a year for football ratings.

Anybody who disagrees is just not paying attention. It’s as simple as that. The numbers this season have been out of control.

Now, the game wasn’t exactly close as Joe Burrow and company crushed the Bulldogs, but that actually further proves my point.

Everybody knew it was going to be a blowout, and they still tuned in. That’s how you know people were interested.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of ratings the playoff puts up. If the earlier games are any indication of things to come, business is going to be booming for ESPN.