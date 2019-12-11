‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bombshell’ And More Nominated For 2020 SAG Awards

“Stranger Things,” “Bombshell,” and Game of Thrones” casts are just some of the top nominations for the 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards revealed Wednesday.
Films nominated for the 26th annual awards include Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie with four nods, along with Bombshell” starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Robbie, per CNN. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)
Some of the top TV shows included nominations for the Netflix series, “Stranger Things” with the entire cast and stunt team nominated. Others mentioned are “The Crown,” “Fleabag” “Game of Thrones” and “The Morning Show,” all with three nods, according to Variety. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Coming Back For A Second Season [VIDEO])
our outstanding ensemble cast and stunt team are both nominated for 2020 SAG Awards. give them free ice cream for life pic.twitter.com/ZMlSXJNJDj
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 11, 2019
Check out the top categories and see if your favorites on the big and small screen made the list!
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
See the full list here.