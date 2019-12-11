Taylor Swift Named As Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Decade’

Musician Taylor Swift was named as Billboard’s Woman of the Decade.

Swift will be awarded the accolade on Dec. 12 at the Women in Music event, according to a report published by Billboard.

The “Reputation” singer was chosen because she has been deemed “one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s.”

That would be correct considering she has landed five number one albums on the Billboard Top 200, five number one singles on the Billboard 100, three worldwide stadium tours and was named Woman of the Year by Billboard twice, all in the past ten years, the outlet reported.

Swift has also used her platform to speak out on a number of issues affecting artists. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Scores 3 GRAMMY Nomination, But Left Out Of Album Of The Year Category Again)

Most recently, Swift went public with accusations against entertainment mogul Scooter Braun over the rights to her masters. She encouraged artists to stand up for their rights with her performance at the 2019 AMAs.

Swift has really taken to solely focusing on connecting with her fans through her music and I love that about her. It’s what makes me feel like I know her.

“So I decided that the best thing I have to offer people is my music,” Swift said. “I’m not really here to influence their fashion or their social lives.”