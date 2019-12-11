‘The Irishman’ Has Been Viewed By More Than 26 Million People, Could Hit 40 Million In Its First 28 Days

More viewership data has come in for “The Irishman” on Netflix, and the numbers are big.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film about Jimmy Hoffa has already been viewed by more than 26.4 million people. (REVIEW: ‘The Irishman‘ Is An Epic Movie About Frank Sheeran And The Death Of Jimmy Hoffa)

The same report claimed it could hit 40 million by the end of its first 28 days.

I love the fact “The Irishman” is absolutely crushing it right now on Netflix. It’s without a doubt one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time.

It’s got a ton of great elements that came together for an outstanding film. Robert De Niro and Al Pacino crushed it in their roles, Martin Scorsese hit a home run with his directing and the whole thing was amazing from start to finish.

It honestly couldn’t have been much better.

Secondly, it’s great to see huge viewership numbers because it’ll further encourage streaming services to spend big money on major films.

“The Irishman” is probably also going to crush it during the awards season. If these streaming services can make big budget films that get awards and get tons of viewers, then they’ll only make more of them.

For those of you who have seen the movie, let us know in the comments what you thought. My guess is that a lot of you are going to agree with my take.