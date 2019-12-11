Who Really Should Have Won Time’s Person Of The Year?

Time announced Wednesday that 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg is 2019’s person of the year.

Daily Caller video columnist Caitlin McFall and Christian Datoc sat down to debate whether this award was warranted, and if not, who should have won instead. Spoiler alert: one of them voted for Baby Yoda.

