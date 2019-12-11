REPORT: UNLV Hires Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo As Their New Football Coach

Marcus Arroyo will be the new football coach at UNLV.

According to a Wednesday report from Pete Thamel, the Oregon offensive coordinator will be the man taking over the Runnin’ Rebels. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo will be the next head coach at UNLV

Salary details and other information about his contract aren’t known at this time. He made a base salary of $825,000 this past season with the Ducks.

There’s a chance UNLV matches that, but there’s also a very real chance they fall short.

To be honest with all of you, I don’t know a ton about Arroyo. I don’t know much at all, in fact. Oregon has been very good these past few years, and Justin Herbert is going to be one of the first quarterbacks taken.

How much of that is due to Arroyo? I honestly can’t say. Clearly, UNLV thinks he played a big role in the success.

On a more selfish note, I hope Arroyo going to UNLV means that the offense for the Ducks is less prepared to play the Badgers in the Rose Bowl.

I wish him nothing but success going forward, but I hope the Ducks fall apart on offense without him. Nothing would make me smile more.

Even if he did take a bit of a pay cut, it’s probably worth it to become a head coach in Las Vegas.