Utah State Quarterback Jordan Love Declares For The NFL Draft

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is going to the NFL.

The junior gunslinger for the Aggies announced Tuesday night that he was forgoing his final year of eligibility to turn pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As far as I know, this is the first major declaration for the draft when it comes to quarterbacks, and it’s a big one.

Jordan Love is the real deal. He was a dominating force for the Aggies, and without a doubt one of the most dominant players in all of college football.

Love threw for more than 3,000 yards this past season. His touchdown/interception ratio wasn’t great at 17:16, but that can be worked on.

There’s no question the young man has an absolute gun on him, he’s got better than average athleticism and he’s perfect for the way the game at the NFL level is changing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLove (@jordan3love) on Sep 7, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

Love is certainly not a lock at all for the first round, but don’t be surprised if he works his way in there by the time the draft rolls around.

The QB situation in the NFL isn’t great, and there’s a solid chance a team will take a run at him towards the end of day one.