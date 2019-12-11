FAU Hires Willie Taggart As Their New Football Coach

Florida Atlantic has hired Willie Taggart as their new football coach.

According to Bruce Feldman and Brett McMurphy, FAU hired the former Florida State coach Wednesday to replace Lane Kiffin, who dipped for Ole Miss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Taggart was cut loose by the Seminoles less than two years into his contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Oct 28, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT

I know Taggart flamed out in spectacular fashion with the Seminoles, but he crushed it with smaller school prior to his stints at Oregon and FSU.

The man was a great coach at USF, and made Western Kentucky competitive. He certainly seems more fitted for a smaller stage than the Power Five.

FAU could end up being a great landing spot for Taggart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Dec 7, 2019 at 3:11pm PST

Kiffin left behind a roster loaded with the talent necessary to compete at a smaller level. Taggart couldn’t be stepping into a better situation.

This could end up being a great idea for both sides. FAU gets a coach with some serious name recognition, and Taggart is getting another shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Dec 7, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

We’ll see what happens, but Taggart to FAU makes a ton of sense.